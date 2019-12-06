The Mobile Takeover Continues (infographic)

Apple introduced the first iPhone to the public in 2007 as a “three revolutionary products.” It was supposed to be “a widescreen iPod with touch controls”, “a revolutionary mobile phone” and “a breakthrough internet communications device.” According to the iPhone’s development team, Apple’s main goal was less ambitious with the iPhone than one might think: the plan was to build an iPod that made phone calls.

Yet it (and other smartphones) would eventually evolve into: a breakthrough internet communications device. Over the years, smartphones have turned more and more versatile, handling everything from email to gaming, photo editing and video streaming. Anecdotal evidence suggests that many people hardly power on their laptops anymore, simply because they can do anything on their phones, wherever and whenever they want.

According to a recent Comscore report, Americans now spend 70 percent of their digital media usage on smartphones, the lion’s share within apps. Meanwhile desktop use continues to decrease, a trend that is mirrored in faltering PC sales.

