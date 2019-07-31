The moment a scarry tsunami wipes out swimmers at a water park in China (video)

Tens of swimmers were injured in a water park in China when a faulty wave machine created a mini tsunami.

The clip shows the moment the wave wipes out the screaming swimmers in northeast China as the 10-foot tsunami in the pool approaches.

Dozens of people were injured in the event at the Yulong Bay Scenic. many were taken to hospital.

The officials of the park have apologised and said it would not happen again in the future, while authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fault.