The moment of the explosion in Moscow’s metro station! (VIDEOS)

According to information the explosion was the result of a gas leak from a construction site. There are seven people injured known so far four of which had to be rushed to the hospital.

At that time a car that was passing by captured on its on board camera the moment of the explosion.

The managing company of Moscow’s underground network stated that the workers were using gas for maintenance works at the time of the accident.

The works, of course, have being halted as there is an ongoing investigation of the incident.