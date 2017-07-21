The moment the earthquake strikes (multiple videos)

People on the island of Kos and the coastline of Turkey in the city of Halicarnassus (Bodrum) area can be seen scrambling to take cover, while others run panic-stricken out in the streets as the 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits at 1.30am on Friday. The earthquake’s epicentre was between the islands of Kos and Rhodes near the Turkish coastlines at depth of 10km. Two people were killed on the island of Kos, a 39-year-old Turkish national and a Swede, 27, while there are 7 have suffered serious injuries.



