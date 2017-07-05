The most beautiful wives & exes of the World’s Richest Men

People love to follow the lives of individuals who are rich and powerful. This has been a way of life since the ancient times. The most powerful and wealthy people from centuries ago are still remembered. Some people see these individuals as inspiration to succeed in life, and others just want the scoop on how these rich individuals live. With money comes women, and these rich, successful men have picked the hottest women they could find when it came time to find a partner. Let’s see who these lucky ladies are who are married to these wealthy men.

Guy Laliberte and Claudia Barilla

Guy Laliberte is a very rich man. He is so rich, that he has a net worth of $2.6 billion in USD. Guy Laliberte is an investor by trade and is also a professional poker player. How does the game of poker and being a billionaire go hand-in-hand? This is beyond me, but it does seem to work for Guy Laliberte..

Having all of that cash is no fun unless there is someone to spend it with. Guy Laliberte definitely has someone to share his cash with. No one wants to grow old and be lonely, especially when you are in the money. Laliberte is married to knock-out Claudia Barilla.

Ernesto Bertarelli and Kirsty Roper

Ernesto Bertarelli is a Swiss businessman of Italian descent. Ernesto Bertarelli became the CEO of Serono, which is a pharmaceutical company. He and his sister Donna inherited the Serono company from their father in 1998. Serono became famous after the company found a hormone to treat women with infertility issues.

Bertarelli’s company has helped a lot of individuals who want to have babies. He found his baby Kirsty Roper in 1997. Kristy Roper held the crown of Miss UK in 1988, and is also a songwriter. Bertarelli and Roper got married in 1997 and have three children together.

John Paul Dejoria and Eloise Broady

John Paul Dejoria is a Greek-Italian-American billionaire who consequently started off life as a poor immigrant and in Los Angeles, California. He was once part of a street gang, but he turned his life around when a math teacher told him that he “would never succeed at anything in life.” Dejoria is a businessman and philanthropist, and the co-founder of the Paul Mitchell line of hair products.

The Patron Spirits company is also in his ownership. The billionaire is married to Eloise Broady, who is a former playmate who appeared in Playboy in April 1988. They have four children together.

Larry Page and Lucy Southworth

Larry Page is one of the co-founders of Google. He and Sergey Brin created Google almost twenty years ago. Many people think that tech geeks are guys who are socially awkward and have a hard time getting together with a potential life mate but in this case, that is simply not true.

Larry Page found his soul mate in Lucy Southworth. A guy with a lot of intelligence like Page became attracted to a woman with a lot of intelligence. Southworth is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and she holds an M.S. in Science from Oxford. Lucy and Larry have two children together.

Mariah Carey and James Packer

You knew it was coming eventually, even though the two have decided to go their separate ways. Successful and famous diva Mariah Carey caught the eye of billionaire James Packer, but it didn’t last long until Packer realized that Mariah was going to rob him blind.

With lavish trips for her dogs, a ridiculously over-priced glam squad, his and hers yachts and insanely expensive spa sessions, Carey was going to be the personal anchor to James’s yacht if you know what we mean. But, who could blame him, Mariah Carey used to be every man’s dream. Her dreams have just gotten a bit too large for even billionaires to handle. To make matters even worse, Mariah won’t even give Packer the $10 million ring back! But, Packer’s estimated $3.4 billion can most likely manage without the rock.

Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Bezos

Jeff Bezos is the man behind the largest online marketplace in the world. You may have heard of this marketplace. It is called Amazon.com. Bezos is responsible for making Amazon a household name. Many people spend money on Amazon as well as use the platform to distribute their products.

Bezos is married to Mackenzie Bezos. Mackenzie Bezos is a novelist by trade and she has some best-selling projects to her name. Mackenzie has a National Book Award for her work and also a degree from Princeton. She met Jeff in 1992 and they married in 1994. They have two children together.

Flavia Sampaio and Eike Batista

Eike Batista is the chairman of the EBX Group. This company is in the industry of mining, oil, and gas. Batista has gained a lot of cash from this company, so much cash that he is the richest man in all of Brazil.

Since Batista is loaded with money, he has chosen one of the hottest women as his partner. Batista’s lover is the super hot Flavia Sampaio. Flavia Sampaio is a lawyer, but she looks more like a model or a movie star. She heads an organization called the Institute Consciousness, which was started in order to help children.

Rupert Murdoch and Anna Mann Murdoch

With what is still known as the most expensive divorce in history, Rupert’s second marriage to ex-wife Anna cost him 1.7 billion dollars. With three girls together, the couple made it 31 years before they decided to call it quits in 1999. Once realizing the man she had fallen in love with all of those years ago was dead, Murdoch dropped Mann like a week old paper in the trash and left her alone to pick up the pieces.

After finding youthful love in the arms of now third ex-wife Cheng, Murdoch filed for divorce just two months after he requested separation from Mann and was immediately married to Cheng just two weeks after the finalization. Under California law, Mann was entitled to half of the billion dollars Murdoch had acquired as well as the 7 homes they shared across the globe.

Jack Dorsey and Kate Greer

Jack Dorsey is an internet entrepreneur and co-founder of the widely successful social media platform, Twitter. Dorsey started out programming at the age of 14 and became an innovator before the age of 35 with his invention of Twitter. He is also a board member of The Walt Disney Company and Square, Inc. Dorsey holds a net worth of $1.27 billion.

The billionaire’s lover is a lady by the name of Kate Greer. Kate Greer is a designer. She has been spotted with Dorsey at many events and she is also trying to grow her designing business as well.

