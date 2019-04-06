The most expensive divorces in history (infographic)

The divorce between Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie is the most expensive

Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie have agreed on a record-breaking divorce settlement worth an estimated $36 billion. Ms Bezos will keep a 4 percent stake in Amazon and give up her interests in the Washington Post and space travel firm Blue Origin. The deal dwarfs the previous biggest divorce when Alec and Jocelyn Wildenstein settled for $3.8 billion.

For a period of time, it looked like that divorce settlement would be surpassed when Dmitry Rybolovlev and Elena Rybolovleva parted ways. Ms Rybolovleva was awarded $4.5 billion but this was reduced to “just” $604 million after an appeal. The following infographic used data from Business Insider to show the biggest divorce settlements in history.

source statista