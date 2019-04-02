The most inappropriate airline videos after row over Air Asia advert (hot videos)

Last week, Air Asia was called out for sexism over a recent campaign advertising direct flights from Australia to Thailand.

Author and activist, Melinda Tankard Reist, was out and about in Brisbane when she spotted the airline’s poster emblazoned across the side of a bus which read: “Get off in Bangkok”.

She promptly shared a photograph of the divisive campaign via Twitter and tagged the National Centre of Exploitation in the post calling out the airline for sexual exploitation.

Social media users promptly took to the post to agree, as one commented: “Thank you for promoting the global ethics and Thailand from that low ethics/budget airlines”.

While others were not convinced, claiming that the advertisement did not have a double meaning:

Read more HERE