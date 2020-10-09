The Most Popular Dog Breeds in the U.S. (infographic)

Over the past decade, many things have changed, but one thing has not: America’s love for the Labrador Retriever. The breed continues its hold on Americans’ hearts for its 29th straight year as the number one most registered dog breed with the American Kennel Club. The German Shepherd and the Golden Retriever have also maintained a quite stable presence among America’s top dogs in the last 20 years.

But there have also been some upsets in the Kennel Club’s annual list, with the French Bulldog rising to the top 4 spot, up 20 spots in just ten years. The breed ist just the latest in a string of dog-related trends that have surged and ebbed through the list. In the 2000s, the Yorkshire Terrier climbed through the ranks and clawed on to the top 2 position between 2006 and 2008, but was out of the top ten in 2019. The Rottweiler was America’s second-favorite dog throughout much of the 1990s, then fell out of favor and in the 2000s and only recently made a resurgence.

The Cocker Spaniel is the only dog that rose to the number one spot twice – in the 1940s the breed stayed on the top of the list for several years, but was dethroned by the Beagle in the 1950s, possible aided in its rise by a new cartoon gaining popularity at the same time: Snoopy. In the 1980, the Spaniel was back on top, ending the reign of the poodle as the most adored dog in the 1960s and 70s.

Now, the lab’s success run has gone on for almost three decades. The record has been credited to the breed’s ability to hold many jobs, from bomb-sniffer to service dog to hunter as well as their popularity as a family pet.

