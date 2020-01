The most popular Greek video on YouTube has 195+ million views (video)

Which one is it?

The number of views on a social media platform can be seen as a measure of popularity.

So, considering Greece has a population of only 11 million people, a video that has amassed over 195 million views on YouTube is quite a big deal.

The “honour” of the most popular Greek video on the internet goes to a segment from a raunchy comedy sketch by Greek actor Markos Seferlis with his colleague Elena Tsavalia.

The video was uploaded over 11 years ago and has gotten 195,053,790 views.