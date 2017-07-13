The most valuable sports teams in the world, according to Forbes (infographic)

The most valuable team in the world might not be the one you think it is. It is not Manchester United or Real Madrid. According to the latest Forbes list, a US grid iron “football” team, the Dallas Cowboys are ranked as the most expensive sports team in the world for a second year in a row as they are worth $4.2 billion. The National Football League (NFL) is in fact the most profitable league in the world, with the average team raking in an operating profit of $91 million. An interesting fact is that English Premier League giants Manchester United have underperformed since manager Alex Ferguson left departed in 2013, but are still in 3rd spot, being the most profitable football (soccer) team in the world, with a profit of $3.69 billion. Second on the list are the baseball team of the New York Yankees, while Barcelona and Real Madrid occupy the 4th and 5th spots with $3.64 billion and 3.58 billion, respectively.