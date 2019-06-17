The new biggest Dinosaur ever has been found & it’s 10 times larger than T-Rex!

It’s as big as 14 elephants, a seven-story building or two semi-trucks!

Aureliano Hernandez — an Argentinian shepherd — saw a bone sticking out from under a rock in 2013.

Paleontologists were contacted, but Hernandez passed away before they had a chance to make it out to the farm where he worked.

Aureliano would never know, then, that his discovery was actually the thigh bone of the largest dinosaur ever uncovered.

Now, four years later, a team of scientists from the Egidio Feruglio Paleontology Museum has published its official account of the creature along with its name:

Patagotitan mayorum.

