The next James Bond is a black woman!

Lashana Lynch, 31, is a British actress who’s just been hired to replace Daniel Craig as “007” in the next installment of the James Bond series. She was born and raised in Hammersmith, London and attended the ArtsEd drama school in London. Lynch is most well known for her role as Maria Rambreau in Captain Marvel and her TV roles in the UK.

Her casting as 007 is a historic move for the franchise that has always portrayed James Bond as a white British man. The move makes sense in the context of Ian Fleming’s novels as “007” is a codename, not a person. It’s a title given to the agent, which explains how James Bond has remained ageless throughout the past 40 years. It also explains why “M” and “Q” have had several different actors. In the new film, Daniel Craig is rumored to retire, causing M to appoint Lynch’s character as the next 007 agent.

