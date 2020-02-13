The Number 666: A blessing in disguise?

The number 666 has been linked to scary scenes and hideous demonic beasts which have spooked the fraught nerves of the laity for almost two thousand years. Superstitions have abounded at the sight of that ominous number – it was viewed as a symbol of the devil and every vile tyrant who ever stalked the earth, beginning with the Roman Emperor Nero. You may be glad to hear that the terrible evil image of the number is at an end.

I have discovered that the number 666 was a compass that pointed to the most sacred rituals in the Old Testament – a place where wonderful knowledge of the heavens lays hidden.

What is Behind the Menacing Façade?

We can, at last, analyze the number 666 in the context in which it was quoted and look at what lay behind the menacing façade. The quote about 666 was in the Book of Revelation and it read as follows:

“Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” (Rev. Ch. 13:18)

It stated that 666 was the number of the beast and also the number of a man. It was strange how the opening phrase was a declaration of wisdom and in the Bible it was identified with King Solomon who was renowned for his wisdom. The second phrase in the quote about 666 stated “let him who has understanding,” There was a similar phrase relating to Solomon in the First Book of Kings where it stated that “God gave Solomon wisdom and understanding exceedingly much.” (First Kings Ch. 4:29) As you can see the two similar phrases would suggest that Solomon was the intended target.

