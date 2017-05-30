The OLA terrorist organization assumed responsibility for the Eurobank & Minisrty of Labour attacks

The terrorist organization Group of People’s Fighters (OLA) assumed responsibility for the bombing of the Eurobank offices on Santaroza Street on April 19, but also for the bomb attempt at the Ministry of Labour on December 12, 2016. The terrorists are trying to justify the two bombs by making a lengthy economic analysis.

They refer to the government’s negotiation, to the memorandums, to the cuts in pensions and wages, and to the “capitalist crisis” that, as they say, is prevailing in all countries. Although they do not mention specific goals or names, they indirectly target some people who have to do with the country’s financial decisions.

They do not mention anything about how they organized and executed the two attacks.

They call, however, the people into “armed class struggle,” while they mention the hunger strike that 2000 Palestinians have began.