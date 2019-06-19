The Olive Oil from Olympia that takes by the storm the International Awards

In the recent olive oil competition in London 16 gourmets from 11 countries tasted and evaluated 426 olive oils from all over the world

It’s been a century since the ancestors of the founders of Goutis Estate planted the first olive trees at the historic land of Olympia, the birthplace of Olympic Games, which enriched the history of mankind.

An olive wreath was the prize of the winner at the ancient Olympic Games. The holly tree of Goddess Athena, whose fruits have become the synonym of health and wellness, produces a famous virgin olive oil.

Few years ago, a group of people, who didn’t forget tradition, decided to plant more olive trees of varieties that have conquered the world winning gold medals at international olive oil competitions in London, New York and Tokyo.

In countries, where it is difficult to win over the market and the top gourmet in the world, the Greek olive oil and especially its producers, who have invested in the most modern methods of extraction lift the traditional varieties complying faithfully with the rules of healthy diet.

In the recent olive oil competition in London 16 gourmets from 11 countries tasted and evaluated 426 olive oils from all over the world.

The panel leader of the international olive oil competition in London Manolis Salivaras highlights that: “In terms of quality of the olive oil it was a difficult year for everyone. This raises the value of those who were awarded’’.

(Manolis Salivaras – Panel Leader LIOOC)

In Tokyo 24 oil-producing countries were competing in April this year. Among the 701 samples the 63 were Greek. They managed to get three gold and 28 silver medals in a very difficult year due to the weather conditions.

The Chairman of the Japan’s Sommelier Olive Oil Association, Toshiya Tada, in his statements regarding the Greek olive oil mentions that: “For the Japanese consumers Greek Olive Oil unfortunately is not so popular. Whilst the size of the market had almost doubled in the last 6 years, the market itself was dominated by the Italian olive oil for over 30 years. In 2015 there was a significant change as the Spanish olive oil became the number one (dominant) olive oil. The most of those who started their olive oil business in the last 10 years are new producers. As far as the Greek olive oil is concerned, there are many producers of olive oil of high quality in Greece these years’’.

(Toshiya Tada – Chairman of the Olive Oil Sommelier Association of JAPAN)

In New York 26 olive oil producing countries were competing this May. Among the 903 samples the 109 were Greek. The Greek olive oil managed to get 18 gold and 17 silver medals.

Among the producers of the last years the products of Goutis Estate stand out and the company itself excelled winning thirteen gold and fifteen silver medals. Soon the founders of Goutis Estate saw their products ranking among the top products of the world.

“This success is due to the strict compliance with the standards deriving from tradition combined with modern production methods. Our passion for quality proved the safest way to success. We follow a rigorous management plan complying with healthy nutrition rules aiming for quality and the particular character of the flavour. This was what the demanding judges appreciated and this was our greatest reward so far’’ state the Goutis Estate representatives.

A “golden’’ olive

Most Goutis Estate olive groves are located in the mountains around the valley of Alfeios River in Ilia. Goutis Estate and the collaborating companies have contributed to Ilia being considered as one of the main high quality olive oil production areas in Greece.

The Goutis Estate team consists of political scientists, former bankers, economists, engineers, agronomists and farmers.

All of them originate from Ilia region. Their childhood memories remained strong for decades and after a successful international career each in its field, they wanted to return to their childhood place, thus offering to it a new prospect in the difficult days of the world economic crisis.

Many new olive trees were planted next to the perennial ones. In the northern mountainsides and the ravines with the tall plane trees the newest and more ambitious prototype cultivation has started. They had as their ally the experience of the older farmers of the region together with the finest international scientific methods of cultivation, collection of the olives and pressing, so that the resultant is flawless. The final product hides in it the secrets of a rare microclimate of the Olympian land.

The new cultivators, descendants of the labourers of that same land decide to move ahead based on the standards that the developed countries follow for the specific cultivation and they aspire not only to reach the same level but to exceed it, if possible. And they achieve it. After much research and countless meetings with the experts of the subject, along with the application of this knowledge in the fields, today they rip the benefits of their efforts.

Is there a secret? Mr Nikolaos Ch. Lambropoulos, Head of the Strategy and Quality Assurance department of the company reveals to the Proto Thema: “From the day we planted the olive trees many years ago, we follow the international standards with the guidance of the best scientists in Greece and abroad not only in the cultivation of the olive trees, but also in the process of producing olive oil. There are so many technical details in order to achieve the top grade of olive oil which the traditional producers cannot even imagine. But the scientific processing has achieved much in the course of time. Greece, however, cannot bring up the rear and be a pariah in a market in which it should be a leader. Efforts have been made during the last years and we are in touching distance from the Spanish. Italians already in some markets are behind us. However, with systematic work we can conquer the top’’.

(Nikolaos Ch. Lambropoulos, Goutis Estate – Strategy and Quality Assurance)

In their statements the representatives of Goutis Estate note that “the varieties of Greek olives have not been fully discovered’’, as the prolific research agronomist Mr Giorgos Kostelenos has stated repeatedly.

In addition, Sofia Arhondopoulou, Head of the Business Development Department of the Goutis Estate company highlights: “The very significant distinctions of the last two years are firstly distinctions for Greece and secondly for our company and we are very proud for this’’.

(Sofia Arhondopoulou, Goutis Estate – Business Development Manager)

In this way it leaves a promise for the future. However, now, our representatives and collaborators of Goutis Estate see themselves that with systematic effort, professional cultivation and following the advice of top experts in the field their products could reach the top. As it has been achieved.

The experienced professional farmer, Kostas Zisimopoulos, mentions: “Our cooperation with Goutis Estate has helped to develop together innovative techniques in combination with our extensive experience. The result makes us see the future with optimism and expectation. We are proud of our products’’.

(Kostas Zisimopoulos – Experienced Professional Farmer)

The coordinator agronomist, responsible for the Ilia region, Mr Divritsiotis states that; “the collaboration with Goutis Estate is the dream of every agronomist. The science is let loose, aiming at the protection of the environment and the sustainability, so we can produce products that upgrade our region and our country for many more decades’’.

(Giorgos Divritsiotis – Coordinator agronomist, Responsible for the Ilia region)

The history of the Goutis Estate Team shows what this land can produce. It seems that the knowledge, systematic cultivation, professional advice and persistent and hard team effort can transform any olive tree to a “golden” one.

Website: www.goutisestate.com

e-mail: info@goutisestate.com

Instagram: https://instagram.com/goutis_estate?igshid=nhlm1wdsm0t