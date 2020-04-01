The Online Coronavirus Threat (infographic)

It was to be expected really, but Trend Micro analysis puts a concrete figure on it. Since the start of the year there have been over 300 thousand unique online threats detected which attempt to take advantage of the coronavirus crisis and our desire for information on, and an end to, the pandemic. Be it in the form of malicious spam emails, files containing malware, or websites masquerading as governmental services, malicious actors online are trying very hard to lure us into a corona-shaped trap.

Of course, this isn’t the first time a current event has been utilised like this and it won’t be the last, but an issue with such relevance to the entire world is likely to be taken advantage of to a higher degree than usual. As this infographic shows, malicious spam emails make up the largest share of the detected threats. As Trend Micro reports: “Many of the emails, purportedly from official organisations, contain updates and recommendations connected to the disease. Like most email spam attacks, they also include malicious attachments”. As always, vigilance is required in any actions undertaken online.

source statista

