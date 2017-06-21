The only Greek basketball team in Germany celebrated in the 2nd National Division (VIDEO-PHOTOS)

The unknown Greek basketball team is going from good to better!

The Greek team of Munich, founded in 1996, has made significant distinctions in Germany and, as its chairman Konstantinos Kirsch states, their target is the first category.

It was May 1996 when a few Greek immigrants who loved the sport decided to establish the first basketball team with Greek players, mainly immigrants.

The necessary documents were submitted to the German basketball authorities and the authorization was granted in August of the same year. The first president of the team was Ilias Symeonidis.

Although initially the team was amateurish, slowly its members grew along with the requirements.

2009 was a turning-point, as Mr. Constantinos Kirsk, who became the team’s president, tried to put the group on national leagues.

“It was very difficult back in 2009. We faced a lot of negativity. We did a good job in marketing because we had to show revenue for the team, in order to play professionally and we needed sponsors. But again, the other teams, the referees etc. were against us. But we slowly earn our place through winning and through our game and proved that we have a very good team.”

Although in the beginning the group consisted of Greek immigrants over the years and after a program in which we participated, immigrant players joined from other countries as well.

After rising to the 2nd National Division, things are more straightforward for the Greek team in Germany. As the president said, “this summer we may come to Greece and specifically to Evia, where I come from and play some friendly matches. I have contacts with the President of Kymi and with other local teams.”

As far as the secret of success is concerned, the very good relationships between players, coaches and players, as well as the stable core of players who remain in the team.