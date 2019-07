The Orion Spacecraft for NASA’s 2020 trip around the Moon is ready to go (photo)

NASA’s crewed moon return is drawing ever closer.

Aerospace company Lockheed Martin has finished building the Orion capsule that will fly on the uncrewed Artemis 1 test mission around the moon next summer, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announced Saturday (July 20) — the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing .

The capsule has also been stacked atop its European-built service module at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Lockheed Martin representatives said.

