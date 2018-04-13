The Overtones’ singer Timmy Matley dies at 36

Timmy Matley, the lead singer of The Overtones, has died aged 36, the band have confirmed.

The singer, from Cork, was diagnosed with stage three malignant melanoma – a form of skin cancer – in 2016.

Matley’s agent said the singer “died suddenly” on Monday – the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The group posted on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce that our dear friend and brother Timmy has passed away.

“We know this news will be as heartbreaking for you all as it is for us.”

n a statement, the singer’s agent told the BBC: “Singer Timmy Matley died suddenly in London on the 9 April 2018.

“The Overtones singer, from Cork, Ireland, was 36 years old and lived in London. No further details are currently available.

“Family and friends are devastated at the news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

source: BBC