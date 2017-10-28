The photos from the military parade in Thessaloniki! (VIDEOS-PHOTOS)

Oct, 28 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Celebrating the Greek National Anniversary that marks the day Greece entered WWII

Related

The spectacular photos from the military parade in honour of the “Ochi” (trnslt. “No”) Day National Anniversary.

o2

The anniversary is marking the heroic answer of governor Ioannis Metaxas to the Italian ultimatum at the early morning hours of the 28th October 1940. The Italians wanted to enter Greece and occupy strategic positions, practically conquer the country.

o1

The answer of Ioannis Metaxas was in French, “Alors, c’est la guerre”, (trnslt. “So, we have war”). The phrase was encapsulated in the consciousness in the word “NO”.

Ioannis_Metaxas_1937_cropped

Unlike every other country, Greece does not celebrate the end of WWII, but the day the country entered the war, in the most heroic way possible, fighting against a major power of the time and pushing them back well inside the Albanian territories -from which the Italians attacked- and liberating the indigenous Greek population of Northern Epirus at the southern part of Albania.

par

w1

w2

w3

w4

w5

w6

w7

w8

w9

w10

w11

ÈÅÓÓÁËÏÍÉÊÇ - ÓÔÑÁÔÉÙÔÉÊÇ ÐÁÑÅËÁÓÇ 28çò ÏÊÔÙÂÑÉÏÕ (ÌÏÔÉÏÍÔÅÁÌ/ ÂÅÑÂÅÑÉÄÇÓ ÂÁÓÉËÇÓ)

ÈÅÓÓÁËÏÍÉÊÇ - ÓÔÑÁÔÉÙÔÉÊÇ ÐÁÑÅËÁÓÇ 28çò ÏÊÔÙÂÑÉÏÕ (ÌÏÔÉÏÍÔÅÁÌ/ ÂÅÑÂÅÑÉÄÇÓ ÂÁÓÉËÇÓ)

w14

w15

 

w16

w17

 

Tags With: