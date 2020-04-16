The procession of the Epitaph on Good Friday should be allowed: Left politician Alavanos

The former leader of the left in Greece, Alekos Alavanos has proposed that Greek authorities should allow the procession of the Epitaph on Good Friday with the presence of a priest at the head and the faithful chanting from their balconies.

In a statement sent to the media, Mr. Alavanos criticised the Greek government’s decision to ban the procession of the epitaph this year, suggesting allowing it to take place would boost the morale of the Greek people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“It will will make us feel that we are emotionally next to each other and we will overcome evil together”, he said.

“The procession of the Epitaph is a deep tradition of our people. Its goes back millennia, before Christianity, in the mystagogues and festivals of Dionysus, in the ceremonies for Adonis.

Why should we deprive society form it so completely this year, when, in today’s conditions, the fear of mourning hangs over the head of every family, there is loneliness, but also while the hope of redemption hovers over all?”

