The Prodigy star Keith Flint’s bed sells at auction for £8.500 (photos)

An auction of items which belonged to late The Prodigy star Keith Flint “surpassed all expectations”, fetching a total of £347,750.

The singer’s custom-made gothic oak and steel bed, which is supported at each corner by entwined thorns and is accessed via steps supported on the back of a crouching winged mythical beast, sold for £8,500.

The winning bid for a collection of his body jewellery, including a distinctive nose piercing that he wore on and off stage, was £2,200.

Flint’s three “Moonman” MTV awards proved to be the most expensive lot on the night, selling for £16,000.

