The quest for 6 Iron Thrones hidden across the globe (video)

When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die — or in this case, you could earn yourself a spot on the Iron Throne itself, courtesy of the Game of Thrones crew. With the show’s final season right around the corner, HBO is challenging fans to take a page out of the Stark handbook and travel throughout Westeros (or the real world, in this case) to search for six Iron Thrones hidden across the globe. The clues are puzzling to say the least.

Images of four out of six of the hidden thrones have been posted as cryptic clues, showing some of the scenery around each throne and hinting at where fans should search for the most coveted seat in all of the Seven Kingdoms. So far, resourceful and dedicated fans have uncovered the location of two of the six thrones, including the Throne of the North (Björkliden, Sweden) and the Throne of the Forest (Puzzlewood in England). The winners have since been rewarded with their very own crowns, which bear a striking resemblance to that of the late King Robert Baratheon.