The return of Conor McGregor: He accepts UFC’s offer to fight Dustin Poirier in the Octagon

Conor McGregor on Thursday tweeted that he has accepted the UFC’s offer to fight Dustin Poirier in the Octagon… with one caveat. The fight has to take place in 2020.

McGregor started the year with a blistering finish of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the UFC 246 main event in January. He had planned to fight at least three to four times during his 2020 season. That didn’t happen.

The Irishman butted heads with the UFC over dates and opponents. Then the world nearly came to a standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic. With everything combined, McGregor’s frustration led him to announce his retirement from fighting in June.

Just recently, however, McGregor began saying that he was going to fight again. Initially it was a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao. Then it was a mixed martial arts exhibition bout with Poirier to raise money for charity. McGregor promised a $500,000 donation to Poirier’s The Good Fight Foundation as part of the deal.

source yahoo.com