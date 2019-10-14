The richest people in China (infographic)

The latest rich list published by The Hurun Research Institute has revealed the richest people in China in 2019. At the top of the ranking is co-founder of the Alibaba Group, Jack Ma and his family. In total, he is estimated to have a net worth of $39 billion. Close behind is Pony Ma Huateng, CEO of Tencent.

How does this vast wealth compare to the richest people in the world? According to the latest Forbes ranking, The richest person in the world is Jeff Bezos, with a staggering net worth of $131 billion. For now, no one from China makes it on to the top ten global list – with the benchmark currently at $51 billion – but it is surely just a matter of time.

source statista