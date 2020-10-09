‘The Rock’ breaks 200m Insta followers becoming the most followed man ever (video)

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson is the world’s biggest and highest-paid movie star. His appearance in several franchises has consistently led to mega box office results.

The Rock added one more accolade to his list, as he officially became the person with the largest audience on Instagram ever with 200 million followers, making him the most-followed man in the world.

The Hollywood star celebrated the news on Instagram.

