The Satanic Temple sues Netflix for $50 million over statue in TV series

The Satanic Temple activist group is suing the makers of TV series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for $50 million (£38m) over a statue.

Netflix and Warner Bros allegedly copied the group’s statue of the goat deity Baphomet in the programme.

Both production companies have declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Satanic Temple does not believe in a supernatural Satan, but instead seeks “to encourage benevolence and empathy among all people”.

Their lawsuit, filed on Thursday in New York, claims an icon similar to their own appears in four episodes of the series.

Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the Satanic Temple, posted a tweet comparing their statue with that in the show.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a supernatural programme on Netflix following Sabrina Spellman, a half-mortal half-witch teenager. It is based on a comic book of the same name, which also inspired the show Sabrina the Teenage Witch, a series which ran from 1996-2003.

