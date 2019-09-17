The seven hottest female gamers (photos)

Gaming is widely considered to be a male-dominated field, while it has turned into a quite a lucrative endevour for many video game reviewers with their fans reaching in the tens of millions on their social media.

But females are gradually entering the field, with more and more enjoying their favourite games and posting their adventures in live streams on their channels on YouTube and Twitch.

Recent polls have shown that 35-40% of women play video games in their spare time.

Some of them are well-known among the gaming fans, not only for their skills in their games but for their beauty too.

Here are some of the hottest gamers:

1. Jessica Negri was born in Reno, Nevada and loves playing Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag and Lollipop Chainsaw. She went viral as “Sexy Pikachu” and “Anya Stroud in Gears of War 3.



2. Who would have thought that famous Hollywood star Mila Kunis is a fan of gaming? The beautiful Mila loves playing World of Warcraft, even reaching the top level of “Captain Picard”, while she likes to invite friends over to play.



3. Alodia Gosiengfiao is from the Philippines and is known for playing “Ragnarok Online and Final Fantasy X-2. Alodia and her sister featured in the country’s biggest manga magazine “Culture Crash Magazine”.



4. Melonie Mac has made a name for herself on Twitch and YouTube for posting videos of her playing League of Legends and recently The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Since focusing on gaming, she has amassed a large following on her social media profiles.



5. SSSniperwolf is an English YouTuber who is active in gaming on a daily basis. Her channel has over 1,000 videos with gaming, while she became known for playing Overwatch, Destiny, Grand Theft Auto Online, The Evil Within, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom and many others.



6. Zooey Deschanel once admitted she was addicted to “The Legend of Zelda”. The US actress, who rose to stardom in her roles in the movies “Elf”, “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”, the “New Girl”, is now dedicated to raising her children and work. She appears to have left her gaming days in the past, but as they say “once a gamer always a gamer”.



7. Olivia Munn is an actress famous for her roles in X-Men: Apocalypse and has played Assassin’s Creed and Halo on Xbox. Munn says her love for FPS games comes from the fact that she has complete control of the character and makes her feel empowered.

