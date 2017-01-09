The shocking footage of the Florida attack! (VIDEO)

Five people were killed in the attack

The 26-year-old Esteban Santiago is walking just like everybody else in the airport, when he suddenly he draws a gun and starts to shoot at people indiscriminately.

The footage of the attack is shocking and it reveals the moments of terror the people in the Fort Lauderdale airport experienced.

The footage released by TMZ is only a few seconds long and it comes from an airport security camera.

Five people lost their lives and six more were wounded.

In the footage he shoots twice against some people not shown on camera. He starts running, as an individual that has been shot appears on the screen. Other passengers seem to to be frozen for seconds, probably not realizing immediately what has happened, while a woman behind him is trying to take cover and others are falling down on the floor.

According to the authorities, Santiago kept firing until the run out of bullets and then he surrendered to the police.

The police investigators are looking into every possible scenario regarding his motives and they do not rule out anything yet.

The former-National Guardsman had started to have psychological issues after his 10-month deployment in Iraq.

He may be facing the death penalty.