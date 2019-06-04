The shocking moment a truck hits a bike in Trikala was caught on video. The accident, which was captured on CCTV, occurred on Tuesday and shows the truck drivers hitting the bicyclist as the vehicle was attempting to veer into a petrol station.
Fortunately, the bicycle rider was only slightly injured. He was transferred to the Trikala Hospital where he was received first aid.
The shocking moment a cyclist is hit by a truck (video)
The man was injured slightly
The shocking moment a truck hits a bike in Trikala was caught on video. The accident, which was captured on CCTV, occurred on Tuesday and shows the truck drivers hitting the bicyclist as the vehicle was attempting to veer into a petrol station.