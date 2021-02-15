The shocking moment a truck driver loses control & falls from a 20-meter high bridge! (video)

No more favours to ask from God…

This is the shocking moment the driver of a truck loses control and falls from a 20 meter high bridge on the road below!

The horrific accident happened in Milwaukee, USA on the morning of February 6th and was recorded by a security camera of the Wisconsin transportation office.

The driver of the truck was extremely lucky and managed to escape from the terrible car accident without serious injuries.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the driver was conscious and showed no obvious signs of injury. However, he was taken to the hospital as a precaution for examination.

