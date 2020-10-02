Two shocking videos of allegedly Azeri Air Force An-2s shot down in broad daylight (videos) (Upd.)

UPDATE: A second video from a different incident has emerged, once again involving an An-2 airplane allegedly again of the Azeri Air Force.

The latter was published on October 1st.

NAGORNO KARABAKH: Footage of what appears to be an An-2 aircraft of the Azerbaijani air force shot down over the front. pic.twitter.com/ZxdmoVrQFH — Conflict News (@Conflicts) October 1, 2020

Haberturk published a video of allegedly an Armenian UAV that was shot down.

However, as mentioned by analysts, the airplane is an An-2 probably of Azerbaijan’s Air Force.

It is not clear if it was shot down from friendly fire or by the Armenian air defences.

This video published by Turkey’s Haberturk was reportedly of an Armenian UAV being shot down by Azerbaijani air defenses. Instead, it is clearly an An-2 aircraft, presumably belonging to Azerbaijan. Was this an Azerbaijani friendly fire incident? 472/https://t.co/K1SQHxekC3 pic.twitter.com/Nxnk8yprfy — Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 2, 2020

