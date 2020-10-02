Two shocking videos of allegedly Azeri Air Force An-2s shot down in broad daylight (videos) (Upd.)

Viewers’ discretion is advised

UPDATE: A second video from a different incident has emerged, once again involving an An-2 airplane allegedly again of the Azeri Air Force.

The latter was published on October 1st.

Haberturk published a video of allegedly an Armenian UAV that was shot down.

However, as mentioned by analysts, the airplane is an An-2 probably of Azerbaijan’s Air Force.

It is not clear if it was shot down from friendly fire or by the Armenian air defences.

