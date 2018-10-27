“The Simpsons” to drop beloved character Apu following backlash?

Rumor has it – and it is just a rumor at this point – that “The Simpsons” may just drop beloved character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon after a prolonged attack on the Indian convenience store owner over the past year.

In an interview with IndieWire, film producer Adi Shankar claimed he’s heard from several people close to the popular cartoon show that the character would be dropped.

“I’ve verified from multiple sources now: They’re going to drop the Apu character altogether,” Shankar told IndieWire. “They aren’t going to make a big deal out of it, or anything like that, but they’ll drop him altogether just to avoid the controversy.”

NBC could not get Shankar to elaborate on his statement and said he wouldn’t give away his sources.

Fox hasn’t released a statement regarding Apu or confirmed the rumor. “Simpsons” Executive Producer Al Jean said in a statement to NBC: Apu appeared in the 10/14/18 episode ‘My Way or the Highway to Heaven.'”

Apu was the subject of a documentary by comedian Hari Kondabolu, titled “The Problem With Apu.” Released in November 2017, the documentary featured comedian Aparna Nancherla and actor Kal Penn complaining about how Apu represented Indian-Americans.

Since the documentary, a sustained campaign against the character has taken place. Hank Azaria, who voices Apu, said he would “step aside”.

