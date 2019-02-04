The six MPs who supported Tsipras, join government majority

The six MPs who gave their confidence to Tsipras’ government, sent letters to the Speaker of the Parliament declaring that they want their vote to be counted in the government majority.

In their letters, they essentially join the government majority, giving them the 151 MPs it needed.

After this decision, Kostas Zouraris and Thanasis Papachristopoulos are officially not members of Kammenos’ ANEL party.

The six MPs who formalize the majority of the government are Katerina Papakosta, Elena Kountoura, Vassilis Kokkalis, Kostas Zouraris and Thanasis Papachristopoulos and Spyros Danellis.