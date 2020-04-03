The Status Of Global COVID-19 Border Closures

93 percent of the world’s population or 7.2 billion people live in countries with travel restrictions

As well as implementing lockdowns or strict social distancing measures, many governments around the world closed their borders to non-citizens and nonresidents in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. According to a new Pew Research Centre analysis, around 93 percent of the world’s population or 7.2 billion people live in countries with travel restrictions.

This infographic visualises current border closures worldwide as of April 02, 2020. Roughly 3 billion people, or 39 percent of the overall total, live in countries where borders are completely closed to non-citizens and nonresidents such as new immigrants, business travellers and tourists.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

also read

Secretary-General’s Appeal for Global Ceasefire

Some Nuclear Submarine crews may not even know about the pandemic!