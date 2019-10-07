“The Stones Speak” in October at the Acropolis Museum

The activities take place every Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

The cultural activity “The Stones Speak” is hosted throughout October, underneath the sacred rock, at the Acropolis Museum, where the masterpieces of ancient Greek, classical art are on display.

Theatrical events that highlight texts of the ancient Greek literature are presented in three languages ​​(Greek, English, French) in an original concept, which has been received with enthusiasm mainly by tourists but also by Greeks who along with their acquaintance with the archaeological sites, they have the opportunity to get to know the ancient tragedies, the poets and philosophers. The activities are, after all, free for everyone.

This is a non-profit offer by the Athens-Attica and Argosaronikos Hoteliers Association, which this year has joined forces with Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” in co-organizing the action. The ideas and symbols that Greece inherited in humanity and defined the history of thought and art, as well as heroes of the past, come alive through the “The Stones Speak”. The aim of the action is to highlight the Greek cultural heritage in its full range.

Thus, according to the program, viewers can watch “The Preface to the Odyssey” (in a solo performance), Excerpts from Pericles “The Epitaph”, from Sophocles’ “Antigone”, Aristotle’s “Rhetoric”, Palatine Anthology, Plato’s “Symposium” and the Homeric Hymn to Aphrodite. Especially at the Acropolis Museum will be the “Prayer on the Acropolis” by Ernest Renan.

The activities take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm, while the texts are performed by a group of student-actors of the “Delos” Higher School of Drama under the direction of Efi Theodorou.

With the presentation of the events at the Acropolis Museum, “The Stones Speak” completes this year’s course, which began in July with the Byzantine and Christian Museum and continued in September at the Ancient Agora.

The presentation of the activity at the “Eleftherios Venizelos” International Airport Museum in September was particularly successful.

The “The Stones Speak” in its third year and having now been established as an institution for Athens, was also honored by the Greek Festival, which included them in its “Opening up to the City” program.

The production of the “The Stones Speak” was organized by “Smartconcepts”.