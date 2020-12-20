The story behind the tiny house on a remote Icelandic island

On a remote, deserted, island in the Vestmannaejar archipelago — just off Iceland’s south coast — sits a lonely, solitary white house on the side of a green hill.

Exposed to the elements and facing the wild Atlantic waves that crash upon the rocks, this appears to be the most remote home in the world. The island is Elliðaey, and the image of the small, isolated house has given rise to a whole host of theories about who lives there.

Over recent years, Elliðaey has been featured in countless reports and articles, fuelling speculation about the island and the owner of its mysterious house.

According to one popular rumor, first reported in The Independent, the Icelandic government gifted the island to pop sensation Bjork at some point in the early 20th century.

According to the report, Bjork wanted to build herself a remote island retreat and was in negotiations with the government in order to build a home and recording studio on Elliðaey.

In reality, however, Bjork had made no such request and the rumor was swiftly debunked. According to the Australian news network news.com.au, Bjork had briefly been in discussion with the Icelandic government regarding another island (confusingly also named Elliðaey) in the early 2000s, but she withdrew from the project following a negative press reaction. However, there is no connection between the singer and the uninhabited island of Elliðaey in the Vestmannaejar peninsula.

Nevertheless, rumors continue to swirl around this strange house on an apparently otherwise uninhabited island. One popular theory posits that it was built by an eccentric billionaire who planned to move to Elliðaey in the event of a zombie apocalypse. Others have suggested that it is a retreat owned by a fanatically religious hermit.

Some have even speculated that the house doesn’t exist at all and that it has simply been photo-shopped onto images of the island in order to cook up an interesting story.

