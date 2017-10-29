The story of “OXI” day (VIDEO)

Early in the morning of October 28th, 1940, the Greek Prime Minister was awoken to respond to a series of demands from a representative of the Axis Powers which would have allowed foreign troops free reign in Greece. His response was simple, yet firm: “Oxi” — No.

This video briefly tells that story of Oxi Day, an occasion routinely celebrated in Greece, and now, in Washington. Screened at the Foundation’s Black Tie Banquet on October 24th, it demonstrates the grit, tenacity, and love of country found not only in Greece but in the hearts of all truly free peoples.

Source: thegreekobserver.com