The story of the gruesome & still unsolved Wonderland Murders

The Wonderland Murders have been unsolved for decades, though two people have been brought to trial, both of whom were acquitted

When Alice fell down the rabbit hole and landed in Wonderland, she found smoking caterpillars, violent denizens, and a trove of body-altering drugs.

Of course, that was just a children’s tale, but the real-life Wonderland wasn’t far off: a drug house on Wonderland Avenue, high above the Sunset Strip, that hosted the seedy side of LA’s up and comers.

It housed hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs, and, on a vengeful leader’s orders, became the scene of a quadruple homicide so bloody that it made the news for decades.

Meet The Players In LA’s Infamous Wonderland Murders

Today, 8763 Wonderland Avenue in Laurel Canyon is home to a neat little split-level with a carport, an iron-framework balcony, and a family with a minivan.

Nothing on the outside suggests that on July 1, 1981, four bodies were discovered there, so beaten and bloody that the LAPD compared them to the Tate-Labianca murders.

The house on Wonderland Avenue was home to the members of the Wonderland Gang, LA’s most successful distributor of cocaine in the 1970s. Their growing operation had virtually cornered the market.

The property was officially leased in Joy Miller’s name, but it was home to a rotating cast of characters. Joy was a long-time heroin user who had fallen in with the gang after separating from her wealthy husband and Beverly Hills life.

