The street price of a gram of cocaine wordlwide

According to UNODC’s Global Drug Report 2019, cocaine production reached record highs in 2017. It is estimated that 18.1 million people across the world were past-year users of the drug two years ago. UNODC also maintains interesting historical pricing data about illicit drugs in Western Europe and the United States. So where does a gram of cocaine tend to cost the most on the street?

The following infographic shows pricing in a selection of countries and a gram has a street price of $112 in Finland. In the United Kingdom, it would cost $103 while it’s slightly cheaper in the U.S. at $96. Street prices are much cheaper in the Netherlands and Portugal at $56 and $50 respectively.

source statista