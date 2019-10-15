The street price of a gram of cocaine wordlwide

Most expensive in Finland

According to UNODC’s Global Drug Report 2019, cocaine production reached record highs in 2017. It is estimated that 18.1 million people across the world were past-year users of the drug two years ago. UNODC also maintains interesting historical pricing data about illicit drugs in Western Europe and the United States. So where does a gram of cocaine tend to cost the most on the street?

The following infographic shows pricing in a selection of countries and a gram has a street price of $112 in Finland. In the United Kingdom, it would cost $103 while it’s slightly cheaper in the U.S. at $96. Street prices are much cheaper in the Netherlands and Portugal at $56 and $50 respectively.

source statista

