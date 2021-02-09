The Supremes singer dies at 76

Mary Wilson was one of the co-founders of the legendary group

Mary Wilson, who co-founded The Supremes and remained a member of the group until they split up, has died at the age of 76.

The singer passed away at her home in Henderson, Nevada, her publicist Jay Schwartz announced, but he did not confirm the cause of death.

The Supremes were known for hits such as Baby Love and You Can’t Hurry Love.

The group was founded in Detroit as The Primettes in 1959, when Wilson was 15 years old.

source bbc.com

