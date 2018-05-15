The TAP pipeline in Greece in final mile!

It is estimated that by the end of this year the TAP pipeline will have been completed on Greek territory

The Ministry of Environment and Energy, the prefecture of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, The Municipality of Kavala and the consortium that manages the TAP have pledged to give a solution to a problem faced by the 15,000 inhabitants of the area through the implementation of an irrigation project; the project will address water scarcity in the Tenagi area of Philippi, in order to finally give a push to the completion of the pipeline construction.

Also, at a meeting held in the northern city of Kavala, in the presence of all stakeholders, it was decided to set up a working group directly with a view for a faster maturation of the studies and the final implementation of the projects, the total budget of which is nearly 20 million euros.

At the same time, the construction of the TAP pipeline will begin in the area of Philippi.

Today, in that area, there is a “hole” about 10 km wide, because the reaction of a small number of residents prevented the construction of the project, although most of the TAP pipeline project is nearly done.

In particular, it is estimated that by the end of this year the TAP pipeline will have been completed on Greek territory, as its construction is already in the final stage. The aim is to go through with the final rehearsal in 2019 and start its commercial operation by 2020.

The TAP pipeline will transport Azerbaijan’s natural gas – about 10 to 20 billion cubic metres of it- to Europe, through Greece, Albania and Italy. The TAP pipeline is one of the most important foreign direct investments for the Greek economy, with the total investment amounting to 1.5 billion euros, and employing up to 3,500 employees during the construction phase.

The pipeline runs throughout Northern Greece -from the Greek-Turkish border in Kipi- 550 km long, crossing 13 Districts, 30 Municipalities and 145 communities from Evros to Kastoria. BAP (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagas (16%) and Axpo (5%) participate in the share capital of TAP.

Source: Nefeli Tzanetakou/balkaneu