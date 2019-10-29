The top 10 highest earners on Instagram (infographic)

Recently we posted a piece highlighting that Juve superstar Critiano Ronaldo was earning more money via his Instagram sponsored posts than his salary as a footballer.

But who are the rest of the individuals that make up the top 10 in terms of money making via the social media platform?

An interesting fact is that if you want to make a comfortable living as an Instagram influencer you have to either be a footballer, as Leo Messi of Bareclona came in second, or…a member of the Kardashian family.

An analysis by Buzz Bingo recently ranked celebrities by their annual average earnings from Instagram, finding that Selena Gomez was the only exception to the above. Cristiano Ronaldo’s 187 million followers give him an enormous reach and companies pay up to $1 million for a single post on his account.

The analysis found that Ronaldo pockets an estimated $47.8 million from paid Instagram posts each year, more money than he makes playing soccer at Juventus. On average, he receives $975,000 per post. Lionel Messi comes a distant second in Instagram monetization, bringing in $23.3 million each year. Kendall Jenner rounds off the top-three with annual earnings of $15.9 million.

source instagram

