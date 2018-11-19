The top 10 sexiest Instagram models in 2018 (photos)

Think ‘Models of Instagram’ and, inevitably, it’s a certain @emrata (follower count 19.1m) who springs to mind as the bikini-clad ambassador of the whole movement. But what about the other ladies making a name for themselves over on the ‘Gram?

In the name of fairness, here are the top 10 hottest models on Instagram, the ladies who are giving Emily Ratajkowski’s photo game a run for its money. Not that it’s a competition or anything…

Cindy Kimberly



She is a Dutch artist and model with over 4 million Instagram followers. You have a lot in common, is what we’re saying.

Audreyana Michelle





540k Instagram followers makes model Audreyana Michelle a relative small-fry on this list – which is a bit disorientating, isn’t it? Like, that’s about 15 Championship stadiums. Over 1000 jumbo jets. Feeling light-headed? Go on, have a quick lie down. It’s okay. Everything is okay.

Megan Williams





The London-born Victoria’s Secret model is the current face of GUESS. Exciting trivia fact: she once lived in Guernsey.

Lisa-Marie



From Cape Town to California, by way of Sports Illustrated photo shoots and Instagram fame. Kind of trumps your 7.23am commute from Beckton, doesn’t it?

Camila Morrone



Not only does @camimorrone boast 1.1 million followers, but the 20-year-old Argentine actress is rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest model girlfriend.

Gabby Westbrook



Australian model @gabbywestbrook.

Madi Edwards



Australia might have approximately 3,823 types of animals intent on ending human life for the hell of it… but it also has @madi_edwards, which balances everything out really.

Jocelyn Chew



Jocelyn is an Icelandic/Chinese/Canadian model aaaand all of a sudden we’re feeling pretty boring.

Devin Brugman



Model and swimwear designer @devinbrugman has the kind of Instagram feed to really make you take a long hard look out of the window on a drizzly Monday.

Charlie Austin



No, not Charlie Austin, the Southampton striker with ankles made out of biscuits, but charlie_austin, your latest Instagram follow.

source: esquire