The Top 8 Countries That Eat The Most Meat (infographic)

Which countries have the biggest appetite for meat across the world? Among OECD countries, at least, the U.S. was in first place, followed by meat lovers in Australia in 2018, the latest year on record. Annually, the average American consumes 219 lbs (99 kg) of meat. Chicken makes up the largest share with almost 110 lbs, followed by of beef and veal (58 lbs) and pork (51 lbs). Argentina rank third and the country famous for steak across the globe easily beats the United States in beef consumption by eating 88 lbs per capita and year.

source statista

