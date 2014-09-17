The Top Universities unveiled, MIT ranks first

U.S. and U.K. Universities dominate the QS World University Rankings for 2014/2015

The QS World University Rankings for 2014/2015 have released their global report ranking the top universities on the planet. This year, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has retained its top spot on the list for the third consecutive year.

Since first being compiled in 2004, the rankings have expanded to feature more than 800 universities though over 3,000 are assessed. The top 400 universities are given individual ranking positions based on six indicators: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international student ratio and international staff ratio.

The primary goal of the list and the reason it was started ten years ago was to help students make informed decisions.

Here are the top 20:

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

2. Imperial College London

2. University of Cambridge

4. Harvard University

5. University College London

5. University of Oxford

7. Stanford University

8. California Institute of Technology

9. Princeton

10. Yale

11. University of Chicago

12. ETH Zurich

13. University of Pennsylvania

14. Columbia University

14. Johns Hopkins University

16. King’s College London

17. University of Edinburgh

17. Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

19. Cornell University

20. University of Toronto

It should be noted that there are other rankings based on the top universities for Natural Sciences, Arts and Humanities and Medicine and Life Sciences. There are also separate lists for every country.

In Greece, the top six universities are:

1. National Technical University of Athens(International Ranking 441-450)

2. University of Crete (International Ranking 451-460)

3. Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (International Ranking 461-470)

4. National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (International Ranking 491-500)

5. University of Patras (International Ranking 601-650)

6. Athens University of Economic and Business (International Ranking 701+)

To find out the ranking of a particular university CLICK HERE.