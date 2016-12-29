The transition in the White House is not that smooth…

Many things will change after the 20th of January in Washington DC

President-elect Donald Trump does not have any problem admitting that he disagrees with many polices of the current Obama administration. The UN resolution against Israel or the relations with Russia are just two such examples.

Trump actually went as far as writing on his Twitter account that Obama is making “many inflammatory statements” and placing “roadblocks” during the President-elect’s transition to the White House.

“Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT!” Trump tweeted.

He later, however, wrote about a phone call he had from Obama and how well it went. But that does not change the fact that this is the first time there such a difficult transition between presidents.

Trump had openly criticized the Obama administration’s decision not to veto the UN resolution. He indeed urged Israel to “stay strong” until he officially enters the White House.

It remains to be seen what the rest of days until January the 20th will be like.