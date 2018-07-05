The “Transport Ring” for coordinated transports in the Balkans activated

The four leaders had an extensive discussion over the Prespa Agreement and its significance for the region

With the main aim being the deepening of their quadrilateral co-operation, the leaders of Greece Alexis Tsipras, Bulgaria’s Boyko Borissov, Romania’s Vasilica-Viorica Dăncilă and Serbia’s Aleksandar Vucic met in Thessaloniki for the 4th Quadrilateral Summit.

The four leaders, had an extensive discussion over the Prespa Agreement and its significance for the region.

In addition, they talked about the 16 + 1 initiative meeting which is to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria on July 7, as well as the Western Balkans Summit that will take place in London on July 10 under the Berlin Initiative.

The Greek side, that will participate in the 16 + 1 initiative meeting as an observer, will be represented by Greek minister of Transport, Christos Spirtzis.

According to relevant sources, the most important point of today’s session was the presentation by the Transport Ministers of a plan for the creation of a “Transport Ring” of combined transport, linking the four countries.

The heads of state and government also decided that the next summits will be held in Varna, Bulgaria, in September and the other one in the Serbian capital Belgrade, in December.

Source: Spiros Sideris/balkaneu