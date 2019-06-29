The truth about the “mummy” like nan in the bear den

The tragic truth behind the story of an emaciated man claimed to have miraculously survived in a bear den in Russia for a month can be revealed today, according to a chief doctor.

The senior medic insists that his 41-year-old patient was never attacked by a wild beast but instead suffered from chronic psoriasis and other complications.

A harrowing video this week went viral after the Moscow media reported it showed a victim with a broken spine and severe body injuries.

The ‘living mummy’ named Alexander had been close to death in a predator’s lair the Tuva region of Russia, said a report from EADaily news agency.

But the doctor from Kazakhstan said this account was false and the man had not been in Russia nor encountered a wild beast.

source: dailymail.co.uk