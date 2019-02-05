The Turkification of northern Syria – Kurdish news outlet

Teachers at the religious school are tasked with teaching in the Turkish language once they are sent to Afrin

Turkey is fast integrating Syrian territories under its military occupation by appointing civil servants, Turkifying school curricula, managing local law enforcement, and putting into practice a Sunni Islamic agenda, Kurd-focused news outlet Kurdistan 24 reported on Monday.

The governor of Turkey’s southern Hatay Province visited a Turkish Islamic high school, known as an Imam Hatip school, on Jan. 29 to meet with teachers receiving training before Turkey appointed them to schools in Syria’s Kurdish-populated region of Afrin, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu agency reported.

Teachers at the religious school are tasked with teaching in the Turkish language once they are sent to Afrin, an area the Turkish army along with its proxy Syrian militias invaded a year ago.

Another Anadolu report last month revealed that Turkey had opened an Imam Hatip school in Afrin that was providing Islamic education in Turkish and Arabic.

Turkey oversees 243 primary and high schools in Afrin, according to a top official from Turkey’s Ministry of National Education, who said Turkey also controls the curricula in Azaz, Jarablus, and al-Bab in Turkish-occupied northwestern Syria.

